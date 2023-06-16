The actor Jesus More was eliminated from the competition On the Telemundo reality show ‘Top Chef VIP 2’ and on the production’s social networks, his departure is announced on this day.

“Jesus, we hope that life rewards you with everything beautiful that you delivered in the competition. We are going to miss you!” Telemundo Realities wrote on Facebook to thank him for his participation.

Immediately, fans of the reality show ‘Top Chef VIP 2’ by the same actor reacted to his departure, since he was one of the most witty, active and creative participants, but he had to leave it.

“He has a big heart and he did a great job they shouldn’t have cut him out”; “Good luck Jesus keep going God bless you in what you do give it a lot of desire”; “God bless you Jesus, one of the best”.

Jesús More is a Mexican actor who has lived in the USA for several years and has played various roles on Telemundo in series such as ‘El señor de los cielos’, ‘El último rey’, ‘Loli’s luck’ and ‘El Chema’.

The second season of ‘Top Chef VIP’ began on April 25 on Telemundo and initially 20 participants began, including Marysol Terrazas, Regina Orozco, Arturo Peniche, Laura Zapata, Germán Montero, Helen Ochoa and Juan Pablo Gil.

Whoever wins will get a prize of one hundred thousand dollars.

