Before the arrival of Paunovic and Fernando Hierro at Chivas, the route to be followed by the club was outlined: bet on youth and reduce the average age within the squad. A formula that at least is preseason is giving results, because beyond the victories the style of play places the flock today as a fresh and dynamic team and that is also nurturing the squad with people trained in the basic forces of the club .
Thus, the club’s management made the decision to release a couple of the team’s veterans, footballers who in recent years have offered few solutions on the pitch. The first of them is Miguel Ponce, a left back who generated more problems than solutions internally, the second Jesús Molina, who for more leadership and worth that he contributed years ago, the last months were a headache due to his injuries and it just wasn’t renovated.
Right now Jesús is looking for a home and the Pumas de la UNAM have already had the first approaches with the former Chivas captain, as confirmed by sources close to the club, who point out that the university students have put a formal offer on the table of Molina. However, it is a fact that his arrival at the team from the country’s capital is far away, since the midfielder has offers from the MLS with much more lucrative salaries and that the cats cannot match.
#Jesús #Molina #negotiations #Pumas
