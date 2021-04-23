The Molina de Segura Medical Studies Foundation (FEM) has organized a new scientific outreach conference with the participation of the doctor Jesus Martínez Frías, Head of the Research Group of the CSIC on Meteorites and Planetary Geosciences. The planetary expert was speaking about ‘2021, the year of Mars’, in two conferences that took place at the Vega del Táder and Cañada de las Eras institutes.

Martínez Frías is director of the Spanish Network of Planetology and Astrobiology and president of the International Association of Geoethics. In addition, it participates in two of the four most recent missions to the Red Planet: NASA’s MARS 2020 mission and the ExoMars (Exobiology on Mars) mission, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian agency Roscosmos.

– What are the main research challenges in planetary geology?

– The most important challenges lie in establishing a comparative planetology to investigate the closest planets, which are Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. Planetary geology is the most important discipline in relation to astrobiology and the search for life because it allows us to determine ancient environments, on Mars in this case, since knowing those environments we can know which biomarkers to use to search for life. It is essential to know what microorganisms we have to look for.

– To what extent do we know the planets around us?

– During the last thirty or forty years there has been a real revolution of the planets around us. Even further, because we know that there is geology on Pluto, on asteroids, on comets, on icy moons … Within the closest planets, such as Mars and Venus, this geology is being fundamental to know the origin and evolution of these planets , as well as ours. Studying Mars, we also study Earth.

– How can one study what happened in other planetary bodies by analyzing similar cases on Earth?

– With the so-called planetary analogs, which are similar areas that allow us to work in them in the form of natural laboratories. In Spain we are working in the Canary Islands, specifically in the Unesco world geopark of Lanzarote, where we are developing scientific, educational and training activities for astronauts.

–Do you think that scientific research on Mars can still bring us important news?

– Certainly yes. Mars is the same age as Earth, about four billion years old, and was active with water, seas, and oceans for the first billion years. We have to recompose, as if it were the pieces of a puzzle, not only the current structure of Mars, but the past with all the processes that were acting and overlapped each other. It is a complex subject that we still have to acquire much more information about. I have participated in the Curiosity and Perserverance missions, which have gone to impact craters, where we can delve into the planet’s past and understand evolution to the present.

– For now you have to settle for sending robots and autonomous ships. When do you think manned missions can be sent?

– That is the big question. They have been talking about it for thirty years. It must be borne in mind that the Curiosity and Perserverance rovers are extraordinary vehicles, weighing more than a ton and constitute a turning point to turn the curve towards manned missions because I see it difficult to do something more complex and sophisticated. I estimate that manned missions could be sent by 2035 or 2040, but it doesn’t just depend on science and technology; it also depends on the economy, politics and even the pandemic.