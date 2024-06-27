The journalistic career of Jesús Maraña (Sahagún, León, 61 years old) has so far been full of unexpected turns. Scoop, the La 2 talk show hosted by Lara Siscar, reviews it this Thursday in a new installment. She does it together with the musician Joaquín Sabina and the journalist Nacho Escolar, to review a journalistic career full of unexpected turns and tell the vicissitudes of the political news talk show host, in addition to reflecting on the digital evolution of the press.

He began his career in the editorial offices of the now defunct weekly newspapers, such as Grandstand, where rigorous research work was combined with other content, scandalous exclusives and literary pieces. He worked on the groundbreaking TVE program If I were president, presented and directed by journalist Fernando García Tola, and which was broadcast on La 2 in the mid-1980s. Based on requests and complaints from viewers, the journalist proposed the measures that would be recommended for the Government to adopt, especially in social matters. Maraña was also director of the controversial weekly Interview and editor-in-chief of the national section in The world during the agonizing end of Felipe González’s presidency. He then took over the direction of the newspaper Public.

Tangle is regularly placed in the opposite location from what it does in Scoop. He is the one who promotes the conversations of InkFreethe magazine of thought and culture that they share THE COUNTRY and InfoLibre, of which he is co-director. In one of the most recent meetings of this publication, recorded on video, he interviewed Iñaki Gabilondo for the twentieth anniversary of the 11-M terrorist attack in Madrid. Both journalists talk about what was a political and media campaign of massive misinformation whose consequences Spanish coexistence still suffers today.

In 2019, Maraña was one of almost a hundred writers and artists who signed and promoted the manifesto 28th of April. Up to you, which already invited a reaction against what they considered “the reconquest” of the extreme right. Its objective was to drive the vote to the left to safeguard culture and “against the hatred of reactionary lies” of the right. During the presentation event, in the Fernando de Rojas room of the Círculo de Bellas Artes, Jesús Maraña cited Albert Camus in his warning that the emergence of the extreme right had already contaminated “the conversation” and “dirty the public debate” at that time. before insisting: “If we know that the neighbor on the fifth floor has principles and is a Democrat, and that he is going to stay at home, we have to ring the bell and drag him to the polls.”

Scoop Every week Lara Siscar meets with a different journalist, with whom she travels to a place that has been fundamental in her career. After the programs dedicated to Raúl del Pozo, Olga Viza, Federico Jiménez Losantos, Manuel Jabois, Nativel Preaciado, Miguel Ángel Aguilar, Rosa María Calaf, Alfredo Relaño, José Gabriel Mujika, Rosa Montero, Gervasio Sánchez and Jesús Maraña himself [todos ellos disponibles a través de la plataforma gratuita RTVE Play]next week the space will close the season with the current director of The countryPepa Bueno.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.