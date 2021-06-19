Jesús Jiménez will continue as president of the Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (Hostemur). He will be re-elected in the assembly that the organization will celebrate this Monday, since the candidacy he leads is the only one that has been presented to the electoral process.

Jiménez will undertake a major renewal of the board of directors. It will have two vice-presidents: Bartolomé Vera, from the Cartagena Hotel Association, and Juan Francisco Carmona, manager of the Pura Cepa restaurant in the Murcian capital. The members will include, among others, Juan Carlos Navarro and Inmaculada Nicolás, from the Churra restaurant.

The Hostemur assembly, in which the new corporate name and image will be presented, will be held at the Croem headquarters and will be attended by José Luis Yzuel, president of the Business Confederation.

Jiménez has lived through a difficult year during the pandemic, as the sector has been affected by three ‘bolts’ decreed by the regional government to stop the advance of the coronavirus. However, Hostemur has agreed with the López Miras Executive on two rescue plans. The second, corresponding to the longest closure that took place between January and March, will be carried out in the coming weeks, as it was included in the 2021 Community Budgets approved last Wednesday in the Regional Assembly. This consists of 37 million euros in direct aid for companies.

The president of Hostemur was born in Cehegín in 1967, he has a double degree in Economics from the University of Murcia and a BA (Hons) Business in Europe from the Manchester Metropolitan University. He also has a diploma in Business Sciences.

His career began as an internal auditor and head of the Customer Control Department at ElPozo Alimentación SA (Grupo Fuertes), a position he held from 1997 to 2003. Between this year and 2007 he was Administration Director of Aquadeus, of the same business group.

At that time, he also began his career as a hotelier, since since 2005 he has been a founding partner of Grupo Temporáneo, which has various locations in the Murcia region. He has presided over Hostemur since May 2017, when he replaced Soledad Díaz.