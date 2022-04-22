Sinaloa.- With 38 votes, the restructuring of three permanent commissions of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, after the resignation of deputy Jesús Ibarra Ramos, as a member of the Investigating Commissionwhich caused several movements in these decision-making bodies of the Legislative Power.
Agreement number 47 states that The Morena legislator and president of the Public Finance and Administration Commission presented the document this Thursday, April 21, to the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo)chaired by Feliciano Castro Meléndrez.
Only the chairmanship of the Justice Commission was replaced, which was replaced by César Ismael Guerrero Alarcón.
The restructured standing committees are as follows:
Fisheries Commission
President: Juan Carlos Patron Rosales
Secretary: Viridiana Camacho Millán
Member: Feliciano Valle Sandoval
Member: Alma Rosa Garzón Aguilar
Member: Felicita Pompa Robles
Justice Commission
President: Alma Rosa Garzon Aguilar
Secretary: Gloria Himelda Felix Niebla
Member: Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez
Member: Maria Victoria Sanchez Peña
Member: Jesus Alfonso Ibarra Ramos
Instructing Commission
President: Marco Cesar Almaral Rodriguez
Secretary: Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez
Member: Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla
Member: Nela Rosiely Sánchez Sánchez
Member: Cesar Israel Guerrero Alarcon
