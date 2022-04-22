Sinaloa.- With 38 votes, the restructuring of three permanent commissions of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, after the resignation of deputy Jesús Ibarra Ramos, as a member of the Investigating Commissionwhich caused several movements in these decision-making bodies of the Legislative Power.

Agreement number 47 states that The Morena legislator and president of the Public Finance and Administration Commission presented the document this Thursday, April 21, to the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo)chaired by Feliciano Castro Meléndrez.

Only the chairmanship of the Justice Commission was replaced, which was replaced by César Ismael Guerrero Alarcón.

The restructured standing committees are as follows:

Fisheries Commission

President: Juan Carlos Patron Rosales

Secretary: Viridiana Camacho Millán

Member: Feliciano Valle Sandoval

Member: Alma Rosa Garzón Aguilar

Member: Felicita Pompa Robles

Justice Commission

President: Alma Rosa Garzon Aguilar

Secretary: Gloria Himelda Felix Niebla

Member: Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez

Member: Maria Victoria Sanchez Peña

Member: Jesus Alfonso Ibarra Ramos

Instructing Commission

President: Marco Cesar Almaral Rodriguez

Secretary: Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez

Member: Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla

Member: Nela Rosiely Sánchez Sánchez

Member: Cesar Israel Guerrero Alarcon