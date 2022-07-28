Culiacán, Sinaloa.- “The investment of businessmen fell in Culiacan since the former mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro eliminated the Ceprofies (Certificates of Tax Promotion of the State of Sinaloa), which in 2019 were reduced by an amount of three thousand 831 million pesos,” reported the president of the Public Finance and Administration Commission, Jesus Ibarra Ramosby supporting the decision of Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil to return these fiscal stimuli.

The Morena legislator specified that in 2015 59 Ceprofies, which generated an investment for the municipality of 6 thousand 464 million pesos; in 2016 there were 74 and the spill reached 5 thousand 251 million pesos in investment.

In 2017, 64 were granted Ceprofies and meant an investment of 8 thousand 421 million pesos; while in 2018 there were 20 Ceprofies, with an investment of 3 thousand 943 million pesos.

The Morena legislator pointed out that from 2019 to 2021, the investment that came through Ceprofies dropped considerably. Only from 2018 to 2019 when there was a Ceprofiethe investment was only 112 million, when compared to the previous year when 20 were granted, the lost investment was 3 thousand 831.06 million pesos.

By 2020, the year in which a Ceprofiesthe investment to the municipality through this modality was 297 million pesos and 2021 1 was granted with an amount of 248 million pesos.

Ibarra Ramos highlighted the importance of the return of these Tax Promotion Certificatesso that the economy of the state and municipality continues to grow.

He explained that the Ceprofies their purpose is to generate fiscal incentives from the state and municipality for the arrival of new investments, which will generate economic growth, job creation, development for the municipality and therefore for Sinaloa.