Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A man was apprehended and linked to proceedings by a judge when being investigated for producing pornographic content.

The now linked was arrested by means of a arrest warrant against himwho was executed by ministerial agents when they located him on Mariano Abasolo and Madero streets, in the Apodaca Center.

Through an information card, the authority identified the man as Jesús Guillermo, 39, who was admitted Social Reintegration Center Number 1 North of Apodaca.

The investigated was linked to the process for the crimes of human trafficking in its modality of prostitution of others, rape, abortion, outrages against public morality, sexual abuse, comparable to rape and child abduction, and family violence, and remains in pretrial detention.

According to the data provided in the same document, jesus william produced and stored pornography content, among other acts, for which he is being investigated for such crimes.