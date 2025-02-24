Jesús Guerrero, ‘The celebrities’ hairdresser’, has died at 34 “unexpectedly and suddenly,” according to his Gris Guerrero sister. «It is with the sad heart that we tell the world that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, brother, uncle, artist, friend, and much more. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, and immigrant parents, Jesus learned to work hard and dreamed of bringing his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his death has arrived suddenly and unexpectedly, ”he wrote on his social networks.

In addition, Jesus’ family has also initiated a ‘crowdfunding’ for all those who can and want to donate money for funeral expenses, since, according to the gray itself, the family has to pay the transfer of their belongings from Los Angeles to Houston. “Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodation to bring him back to Houston,” can be read in the statement.

His career

His career began as a hairdresser in small events such as weddings or baptisms at 19 years. Over time, his work led him to know some personalities known as influencers. However, his fame grew when he became the right hand of Kylie Jenner, who called him for each of his events. This is how Jesus grew professionally and began working with other faces known as Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Demi Moore, Kali Uchis and Rosalía, who was visibly affected by Guerrero’s death: “You don’t know how much I am going to miss you” , the singer wrote in their networks.

For his part, Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist also dedicated an emotional farewell message to her friend, with whom she shared more than a decade working for the Socialité: «The family does not always be assigned at birth, sometimes it is chosen and You were my chosen family. I told you many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the last 10 years of all this trip without you, to which you always answered ‘I would not want to do this with anyone else’ and now that you have gone, I am not sure of How I will continue the same without you ».









Networks





So far there is no official statement that reveals the causes of his death. However, they run the Rumors about possible medical negligence. Apparently, Jesus was in another country when he began to feel sick and finally, he would have died in the hospital because of a pneumonia.

At the moment, it only remains to wait for the official version of the doctors and the family statement, who have managed to raise at least 83 thousand euros In just a few hours, money that will help you deal with funeral expenses.