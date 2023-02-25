The current mayor of Abarán will repeat as a PSOE candidate for mayor of the municipality. Jesús Gómez’s was the only candidacy presented at the assembly held this Friday in the Adolfo Suárez room of the town and in which 150 people gathered.

The current mayor highlighted the importance of continuing four more at the head of the consistory “so that the most relevant projects for the future, which are in different stages of processing, do not remain hidden in a drawer.”

Among them he cited the logistics park on the A-33, the industrial estate on the A-30 with a service area, the comprehensive reform plan of the Abarán City Council and the new municipal Early Childhood School in La Hoya del Campo.

‘More with you’ is the motto with which the socialist candidate will contest the municipal elections on May 28. In his speech, Jesús Gómez took stock of his management and highlighted the reduction in debt by 3,587,000 euros and the investment of more than 1.4 million euros with own funds.

With the appointment of Jesús Gómez, there are already three official candidates for mayor. The first to do so was Julio Yelo García for the PP and then Pablo Rodríguez Soler for the IU.