. The departures continue in the Guadalajara Sports Club and in recent days the sports management led by the historic Fernando Hierro has begun to clean up players, such as the case of Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón, Ángel Zaldívar and the latter as Jesus Godinez who in recent months has been through different teams both in Mexico and Costa Rica
It is worth remembering that the last club where Jesús Godínez was on loan was the Herediano of Costa Rica with whom he had a discreet participation who now has him ready to play in the China League specifically with the Nantong Zhiyun team that agreed with Guadalajara on the definitive purchase of the young youth squad from the Guadalajara team.
This sale that Guadalajara has and its great management led by Fernando Hierro will bring economic stability to solve some purchases such as Jesus Castillo who comes from Club Pachuca, Cade Cowell of the San Jose Earthquakes and the effort being made to pay the millionaire salary of Javier Hernandez who continue with the negotiation to
#Jesús #Godínez #leaves #Chivas #play #continent
Leave a Reply