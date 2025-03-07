Jesús Gil (1933-2004) arrived at the presidency of Atlético de Madrid in 1987, after an election in which he in front of businessman Salvador Santos Campano and nothing less than two former ministers, Agustín Cotorruelo and Enrique Sánchez de León. While the latter asked for “the serious vote” and the other two talked about promoting participation, Gil knew very well where he moved: he presented Paulo Futre as signing, came to vote accompanied by Portuguese crack and won clearly, after a count that lengthened until six in the morning. Gil, a camorrista character, with an easy insult, quarrelsome and Bravucón did not take even a few hours to launch the first notice of his presidential mandate: “That the white hair is prepared” (in reference to Ramón Mendoza, president of Real Madrid).

Gil directed the mattress club until 2003, with two special campaigns. In 1996, with Antic on the bench, Atlético conquered the League and the Cup, a double achieved before (or later) by the club. As a counterpoint, in 2000 the descent to second was consumed, a category that the Alti He did not step on since 1934. He spent two years in the toilet, as Sabina sang. In 16 seasons he had 38 coaches, six only in 1993-1994.

The Atlético President loaded his right fist and stamped it on the face of the Galician Club manager

Promoted by football popularity, Gil reached the mayor of Marbella in 1991 and remained in office until 2002 with three absolute majorities of his party, the independent liberal group, that is, the Gil. In the two areas, political and sports, he accumulated judicial causes, in a biography that was already stained since 1969, when a dining room of the urbanization of Los Angeles de San Rafael was collapsed, he was promoter and owner, and caused the death of 58 people. Condemned to five years in prison, he turned 18 when benefiting from a Indult from Franco. It was the first of his three income in prison.

From Gil’s passage through the athletic presidency there was also a huge scandal, filmed by television cameras for greater embarrassment, when he had a neighborhood confrontation with the president (Manuel Caneda) and the manager (José González Fidalgo) of the Compostela, then Elite team. It was in his great year, 1996, and approximately at this time. The first clubs were divided by the new contract with the televisions and the compostela was one of the four (with Valencia, Tenerife and Deportivo) that were free. On March 8, an assembly had been convened at the headquarters of the Professional Football League. Gil, as he knew later, asked if Caneda had already arrived and, when they told him not yet, he moved away to wait for him and provoke the encounter at the doors of the LFP. He was accompanied by two bodyguards, he faced the Galician leaders and the dialectical fight rose until he reached the historic punch of Gil to Fidalgo’s face.

The uncontrolled anger of the Atlético president started from some accusations about Marbella. “As you mention the name of Marbella, you take your head, you are a son of a bitch and a scavenger,” Gil launched. Caneda had declared days before it was not explained how the inhabitants of Marbella could keep someone like Gil at the head of the mayor’s office. The hostilities focused on Fidalgo, which was replicating the outbursts saying: “Exactly the same, I tell you exactly the same.” Then Gil released “You are very sausages” and Fidalgo replied “And you a son of a bitch.” There the words were over: Gil loaded his right fist and stamped it on the face of the Compostela Manager.

The Arrabalera scene continued (in total, the cameras filmed almost five minutes) while the entourage crossed the doors of the LFP and was heading to the meeting room. More insults, trompicones and Fidalgo asking who were those who were pushing him, referring to Gil’s bodyguards. Later, on Gil’s stuffing skills, Fidalgo threw irony: “He is very obese, he has the stuck very short.” It scares thinking, in social networks, how images and inevitable memes would have circulated.

The sanction

Incontinent and racist

Gil was disabled ten months, although the competition committee acknowledged that it was a reproach without practical effect. He confirmed it: “I will sit in the box because it is mine.” The sanctions relationship of the controversial president was endless. UEFA disabled him 18 months to call “fag” and “pedophile” to the French referee Vautrot. He also had punishments for spreading violent messages from the stadium score, breeding into the basketball Madrid locker room, calling “suspicious bulge” to the referee Andújar Oliver and “thief” to Mazorra Freire, “mafia” President Villar … after playing against Ajax, he said that “they looked like the Congo, black came out everywhere, like churros.”