Ciudad Juárez— The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Stolen Cars Unit of the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jesús Germán CM, for his probable responsibility in the crime of possession of a vehicle reported stolen.

The defendant faces criminal charges for events that occurred on August 25, at the intersection of Tapioca and Paseo de la Victoria streets, in the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood, when Municipal Police officers detected that he was driving a car that had been reported stolen.

Jesús German CM, could not prove in good faith the acquisition of the 2000 Honda Civic vehicle, which is why he was arrested.

The Control Judge who presided over the initial hearing imposed justified preventive detention and scheduled the hearing for September 2 to determine whether the case will be linked to criminal proceedings, where the legal situation will be resolved.