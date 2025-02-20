



We love the stories, because in fiction we live a perfect time, when we give ourselves to the story we live with characters that move as shadows in our imagination. Also when it is we who dare to invent or transmit adventures and thus reach … Dominate the course of events at least a while. It always seems brief. We always want to return. We are born hooked to the stories. It is said that we are (Latinjo sounds fatal) the ‘homo narrans’, the being in which fiction mana. From the Greeks it occurs, from the Homer Archetypal, from oral literature, we are lit from words.

They make sense of the world, sometimes so incomprehensible, or intragiable. And since then, with the centuries, we dress old stories like new clothes that adorn us, as a coat of any inclement. We know all this, but we do not speak so often that our narrative nature has a high price. And sometimes we have to pay it even if we don’t want to.

We have been talking about a heroic war in Ukraine for three years. We have dressed it with myths, thermopylae, troyas and suddenly everything has changed and now we see you in front of that price. To do? Many cover their eyes not to see, to be seen, as children. But the story is there, and forces us, although we terrify us, to make sense of what we live. Because the price is to recognize that there is nothing fictitious in the stories we share. And it is useless to escape meaning to the nonsense.











