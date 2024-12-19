counted words
When we have a minister like Urtasun, who must control his faults and sectarian excesses, he cannot be without time to dedicate a minute to culture.
The ‘finale’ of the 45th symphony of Joseph Haydn It has gone down in history not only for its quality, but because the composer dedicated it to Prince Nicolás Esterházy, but he added an important claim to it. The nobleman forced the musicians to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Jesús #García #Calero #Sémper #Haydn
Leave a Reply