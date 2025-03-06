



We have always thought of a temporary period for the concept ‘Delivery’, the one that Europe lived, partly as a party, between the Great War and World War II. But I think we should also extend it on the map of our ignorance to understand that we live … in the spatial margins of armed conflicts. We live ‘delivery’ and we have always done it, although in this part of the world we wanted to ignore it and extend the mitified perfume of those happy years twenty to permeate with him the entire twentieth century.

Overcome the anguish of the cold war, we felt safe, we wanted to be. In the end, it has been a serious mistake and only now we perceived the danger that everything we thought was solid to fall apart. I was thinking about it while visiting the magnificent exhibition that the Thyssen museum has dedicated to ‘Proust and the Arts’ A dazzling tour of the influence that the arts and environments of culture exerted on the author of ‘In search of lost time’.

Proust said that happiness is healthy but that it is the misery that forges our spirit and I think it is an idea full of current. In ‘The time recovered’ (published in 1927, five years after his death) the author walked through a Paris threatened by the Germans of 1914 and his readers soon lived the same situation again, always ‘delivered’ … of all of them speak beautiful paintings and sad books. Go to Thyssen with this idea, ask that time recovered for our lost time.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers