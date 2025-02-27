



A government made a decision on any important cultural institution. The opposition parties assumed that initiative and in the legislative process they tried to improve the project. This is how the Prado Museum was extended, the Queen Sofía and the … National Library and the National Archaeological Museum was reformed in the middle of a crisis, etc. But that institutional continuity is already from another era, because cultural policy as a matter of state has been the first victim of Gramsciano right and left.

Culture as combat (Urtasun Dixit), speaker of creed and humiliation to the adversary, as a amplifier of what is no longer imposed with persuasion and arguments. Cultural policy serves each ‘sect’ blessed for public money. So it was when Manuela Carmena withdrew from the slaughterhouse ships the names of Fernando Arrabal and Max Aub, because they were not exiled from theirs (sic). Thus, mayors of Vox and the PP censored a work by Alberto Conejero who talked about a republican republican professor.

Thus when the Thyssen got to decolonize, exception made of the mua dilecto. So when the Museum of America thought that an anti -colonial identity camp was a good idea. And so it has been when Urtasun has ordered to withdraw “for ethical reasons” a mummy of its stained glass window of 130,000 euros paid for its perfect conservation and has put it in a place with less adaptation to its delicate state. The policy we vote is an entelechy.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers