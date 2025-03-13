



In this century of disappointments there are very few heroes without hyperbole. In this time when everything is predicted, often also feigned, it is difficult to find something so true. Albert Serra’s movie ‘Solitude afternoons’ lasts 125 minutes and that time … It is enough to portray something invisible, portentous, a mystery that disappears and suddenly appears before the eyes: the space between the bold bullfighter and the fierce animal, where only the blood that overflows, the danger that is sharpened, the value if it beats and the fear if it dies. Nothing else. In some frame, the fleeting shadow of a coin in the air, face and cross of glory or mishap that is paid with life.

It doesn’t matter if you are fond of bulls or not, as long as you are free to look at her straight ahead. ‘Aparte de Soledad’ is a shocking work of art that does not just please the bullfights because it does not delight in the fight, nor to the antis because it does not judge the violence that documes, raw, very raw, without hot cloths. A story of which we no longer dare to say, from the mythical background that reminds us of what we are under the enamel of civilization: at the end of the labyrinth the Minotaur always expects.

The Round Plaza de la Soledad del Héroe Roca Rey is another labyrinth without walls, because there is no escape. What is represented there is true. We can not look, deny before the mirror. But not to ignore what Serra has shown us, an elementary song under the unasumable risk and value, which is human. There is no debate about that truth. There may be children’s desires and stories, but we all know each other located and only the hero looks at us while dancing with death, bullfighting.











