The narrow victory achieved by Sevilla Atlético against Mérida last weekend (1-0) allows the pupils raised on the Utrera road to catch their breath and continue walking on that narrow path that is Group 1 of the First Federation . Those of Jesus Galvan They know the difficulty involved in a category that they intend to save at all costs, and their coach wanted to stop to evaluate the first round of the championship and highlight the efforts of his players.

In an interview in Sevilla FC RadioGalván is confident that the poor results that have made recent months an irregular course for Sevilla’s second team can be reversed in the future. «We are delighted to how the group believes in us and how we work. We have had some details of bad fortune that have penalized us, like in Alicante. “We also have to generate more scoring chances to have more chances of scoring.” Galván thought of the luck of managing not only the second Nervionense team, but also all the talent that has been growing behind him: «We don’t mind putting in the players who come from youth age, if they are worth it and have the conditions we have them what to put, because that’s what Sevilla players are for.”

Likewise, Galván established his preferences when choosing what type of template is his favorite to move towards the objective, detailing what his is like. «What you want as a coach is to have different alternatives and I have a very competitive squad with many benefits, with a lot of personality and character. You just have to poke a little into the bone to bring out that competitive character. That is the hallmark of this Seville». For that same reason, the Sevilla Atlético coach warned that «when the team recovers all its components, I think we will give a fairly good level for the category. With Leandro Antonetti, we signed a player with good situations and scoring chances, Mateo has more assists for example,” he continued.

Finally, Galván analyzed the virtues of the white and red team’s next opponent: Ceuta. «José Juan Romero’s teams are about treating the ball well and dominating the games. In Ceuta they are crazy about getting their team into professional football and they are going to try to get the team to the top. They are in good momentum, but I think we are going to have our options if we have the same level as the other day,” he insisted.