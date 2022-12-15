After the failure of the Mexican team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, many have sought explanations for the debacle of national soccer. One of them has been the lack of soccer players within the major European leagues, a fact that does not allow the player to reach a higher level of competition and when facing major international challenges, the performance shown is only enough to compete or in this case fail.
There are several factors that stop the departure of national footballers towards football in Europe. One of them is the high prices that clubs impose on transfers. And two, the lack of sporting ambition and little willingness to make financial sacrifices from the players. To exemplify this, there are the recent statements by Jesús Gallardo, who affirms that being within the Rayados de Monterrey is comparable to being in a club in Europe.
“I’m happy to be in Rayados, it’s like a European team, everything is incredible, also the people, obviously I’d like to play in Europe, if it doesn’t happen it won’t take away my sleep… players, you have to enjoy yourself, if you arrive you’re welcome… Rayados have quality players, they all have to benefit, it depends on the team, it’s a set of many things, I think the team has to move things so that that can happen.”
– Jesus Gallardo
Gallardo’s speech marks the average mentality of the national player as well as the owners of the country’s teams, who do not seek to take a step beyond comfort.
