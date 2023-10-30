This weekend a serious incident occurred within the Liga MX, Brian Rodríguez suffered several serious knee injuries after a harsh and reckless tackle by Jesús Gallardo during América’s visit to the Rayados de Monterrey. However, this medical situation has not been recorded as another one, since Eagles players, including Rodríguez himself, claim that before the contact, the Mexican and people from Monterrey threatened to injure the Uruguayan soccer player.
América moves its chips to obtain conclusive evidence that Gallardo’s entry has been premeditated and with every intention of seriously injuring its footballer, this with the goal that the MX League executes an exemplary sanction to the Mexican from the Rayados de Monterrey . Furthermore, Emilio Azcárraga, a strong man at the management level of the Mexican National Team, could provoke the veto of Jesús from the ranks of El Tri.
According to information from MedioTiempo, no one should be surprised if in the November call, the name of Gallardo, a regular and starter of Jaime Lozano, is not on the list. Azcárraga assesses that if he does not get the Liga MX to take the footballer to a total stoppage, he, with all the power he has over Mexican football, will move the pieces so that the man from Monterrey receives at least one punishment and this would be to stay out of the national team at least for the remainder of the current year.
