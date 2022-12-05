The failure of the Mexican team has been group. However, the press and fans have placed Gerardo Martino as the main person responsible for it, since it is considered that the decisions of ‘Tata’ to bring players with questionable health and at an inadequate sporting level and leave aside other pieces that live a good timing, they were the main cause of the national debacle in Qatar 2022.
Today Martino’s dismissal has been signed, the coach and the FMF decided to separate their paths. Although the coaching staff is responsible for the national fall, it does not mean that they are the only ones to blame, naturally the squad has to assume responsibilities and consequences after such a painful exhibition as the one that was presented in this world cup and one of the few players who has come out in defense of ‘Tata’ and assumes guilt has been Jesús Gallardo, who was even one of the most correct in the national team.
“The responsibility belongs to everyone. As always said, we were all with Tata Martino and I think it is the responsibility (the elimination) of both the coaching staff and the players. It is the responsibility of both.”
– Jesus Gallardo
Gallardo has been one of the few footballers who have stood up for the benefit of the coach, as others, even those who have spent decades within the Tri, have opted for silence or to evade responsibility, knowing that there is strong criticism against him, as is the case of players like Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado among others.
