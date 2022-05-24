This role-playing and action video game leads us to impose the Christian faith with blood and fire in a land of mysteries.

In a few months I Am Jesus Christ will arrive in stores, a simulator where you follow the same path as the messiah, from his baptism to the resurrection, in a story inspired by the scriptures of the New Testament. But what if Jesus had never died on the cross? Under this premise, I, the Inquisitor, a dark action RPG for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that takes us to a very different world, was announced a few hours ago.

Based on the successful saga of fantasy books written by Jacek Piekara, I, the Inquisitor takes us on a journey to a religious parallel universe where, once on the cross, Jesus falls into a trance of disproportionate rage, manages to free himself and unleashes a wave of of violence for take revenge on all the wicked. “Centuries pass and, now, an army of fanatical inquisitors impose the Christian faith with blood and fire”, add its authors, proposing to the players to be part, precisely, of that army.

Take on the role of Mordimer Madderdin, an inquisitor in the service of God sent to the sin-ridden city of Koenigstein and a series of mysteries, which will bring players to life a non-linear account of moral issueswith religion, violence and revenge, where you have to decide which inquisitor you want to become.

A non-linear tale of religion, revenge and violence is promisedThe protagonist has unique skills and talents that allow him to solve the different crimes and mysteries that plague Koenigstein, with quite persuasive interrogations to extract the truth from suspects at any cost, but also to participate in action sequences and sword combat. “Master your steel, take advantage of opportunities and exploit the weak points of your enemies,” say its developers.

I, the Inquisitor also invites future inquisitors to travel to the Otherworld (Unworld), a land of deep secrets and dark forces. But all this will be once The Dust SA video game arrives in stores on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, we recommend you take a look at other dark RPGs like Thymesia, already with a release date, or the great King Arthur: Knight’s Tale.

More about: I the Inquisitor and The Dust SA.