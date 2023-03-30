The image of Jesus del Gran Poder, better known as the Christ of the Bullfighters, is already in the church of San Nicolás de Bari. The evening transfer, which departed this Wednesday afternoon from the Convent of the Capuchin Mothers of the Malecón, as tradition dictates, was completed after 9:30 p.m. and, upon entering the church, the descent of the Holy Christ of Amparo took place to meet the one of the Great Power.

#Jesus #del #Gran #Poder #San #Nicolás