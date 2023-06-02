After a semester of horror, which started badly and ended fatally, eliminated in a playoff by the Atlas team, the Cruz Azul board of directors has taken things much more seriously this summer. They were recently eliminated by the Guadalajara team, the sports area began with a total cleaning of the squad, letting go of several names in one fell swoop, some who had more weight than others within the team.
More news about the transfer market in Liga MX
In the same way, the squad has worked fleetingly with the signing of reinforcements, this with the aim of having the team fully armed so that it arrives together at the start of the tournament. Now, the club only has minimal issues to define, since they have taken leaps and bounds after three weeks of inactivity. One of them is the continuity and departure of Jesús Corona, who in fact already has offers from other teams in the country on the table.
Querétaro has contacted José de Jesús and they have made him a formal offer, which includes the best salary in the squad for him to join the club this summer as a free agent. To this day, Corona has not made the decision, since he will have a final meeting with the celestial board to decide on one or the other project, since the machine in effect offers him the renewal, but, under the same conditions as Domínguez, salary much lower and substitution, something that led to the ‘Cata’ to go out and that could do the same with the goal.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Jesús #Corona #continue #career #Liga #team
Leave a Reply