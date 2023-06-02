🚨🐔 QUERÉTARO WANTS CROWN

✍🏼 I can confirm that Club Querétaro has sent a formal offer to Jesús Corona for his possible signing as a Free Agent.

-He would be the best paid of the “Roosters”.

Corona expects one last meeting this weekend with CAZ.

JJ asked 🐔 for time pic.twitter.com/AX7zdLVESP

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 2, 2023