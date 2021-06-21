Everything seems to indicate that the telenovela between the doorman Jose de Jesus Corona and the Blue Cross Machine has come to an end. After the rumors that placed him outside the institution, it was the same goalkeeper who revealed his continuity with the La Noria team, where only the last details are being refined so that his signature is reflected for longer in the club.
“Good. Very good. Physically and soccer I feel good. In terms of negotiations We are on the good wayWe continue with the talks and I think we will end well. I see myself in Cruz Azul. It is important that they had the interest; not only now, after the title, but since Álvaro Dávila arrived, “he explained in an interview for Fox Sports.
Likewise, ‘Chuy’ Corona revealed that it was the influence of Dávila and the coach Juan Reynoso which motivated him to renew the contract, ensuring that he was happy with the trust they have had for him.
“He showed me the interest that I remain in his project. Juan Reynoso also showed me his interest, that I was one of the players who wanted me to remain in this project with him. That was something motivating, knowing that there was interest on my part of the directive, of the technical body “, he emphasized.
To close, he spoke about the championship obtained, the long-awaited ninth star that cost them so many sacrifices, in addition to highlighting that now they have turned the page and are already thinking about him. Champion of Champions.
“It was important to finish with this league, after so much time, work and dedication. Now we just have to turn the page, we had a good chapter, we closed it in a good way and we have to think about closing the negotiations, reaching a successful conclusion and working on what is coming: the Champion of Champions, preparing for the League ”, he concluded .
