Jose de Jesus Corona leave it to Blue Cross this summer market after spending 14 years at the club. The Mexican goalkeeper marked an era for the Celestial Machine, however, despite all the achievements achieved with the team, he left through the back door. In a recent interview, ‘Chuy’ spoke about how he left the cement box.
Crown indicated on interview with ESPN that he did not like the way in which the celestial board decided and informed him of his departure for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Olympic medalist in London 2012 mentioned that some members of the board, such as President Víctor Velázquez, José Luis Ortega and Jorge ‘Vikingo’ Dávalos, were in favor of its continuityHowever, there were other different points of view in the directive and the negotiations did not come to fruition.
“I would have liked at the time that they had been more frontal, that’s the only thing. From there, I respect how they see football and how they analyze it, the projections they have, what they want for the institution is respected, but I would have liked that at the time they would have spoken to me with the truth, that they would have been more frontal and nothing more, that’s the only thing”
– Jesus Corona on ESPN
‘Chuy’ Corona affirms that he hoped that the managers would have treated him differently due to the years he spent with the institution and the things he achieved with the title.
In another interview, with the TUDN network, Corona assured that Ricardo Ferrettitechnician of the Máquina Celeste, gave the green light to renew his contract with Cruz Azul for one more year.
“There were different circumstances that led me to make this decision. There was no longer a good relationship with some people from the club. Also accepting that they have new projects, a new planning was made… it was not part of the board’s plans. Some They were in favor of keeping me, there were others who no longer. And, well, that is respected. At the end of the day, one has to be where they want him.”
– Jesus Corona in TUDN
Although Jesús Corona did not mention which members of the board did not agree with his renewal, some users have inferred that it is Jaime Ordiales, a manager with whom ‘Chuy’ had problems in the past.
#Jesús #Corona #charges #Cruz #Azul #admits #left #club
Leave a Reply