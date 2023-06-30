#Xolos Jesús Corona: “I analyzed it but it is not time to be a manager yet.

On Thursday Jorgealberto Hank spoke to me and that’s when I decided, that’s why I arrived on Friday.

I come to Tijuana for a year and I come to compete with Toño, I don’t have guaranteed ownership”. @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/G0SpX1FaN7

— Brenda Alvarado (@brendalvarado94) June 28, 2023