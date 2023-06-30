After 14 years of experience in the Cruz Azul Football Club, of course the departure of Jose de Jesus Corona and it is that the veteran goalkeeper decided to continue his career at Club Tijuana under the orders of michael herrera.
On the other hand, the Celestial Machine of Ricardo Ferretti It seems that it will give the confidence to sebastian jury in the goal with the aim of making him definitively the starting goalkeeper of the present and future.
In such a way that, in the last hours, Crown broke the silence and revealed that a conversation with the louse herrera He finished convincing him to move to the border. Likewise, he affirmed that he had already completed a stage with Cruz Azul, and referred to the possibility of being a manager in the future.
“There were possibilities (to stay as manager), but it is not yet time. I think that a cycle has ended, I also analyzed that, it was time to change scenery; I am given this opportunity, we were in communication with Juan Pablo Santiago , Miguel Herrera, who I also had at another stage, was an important part of this decision. That’s when I decided to come to Tijuana. On Friday we arrived and on Saturday we were already in the first friendly in Tijuana.”
– Chuy for Brenda Alvarado from Fox Sports.
“It is a new challenge for my career, which we are going to face in the best way and contribute everything that is on our part,” he said. Crownwho spoke of the difficult internal competition that he will have to face with the selected antonio rodriguez: “I know that Toño Rodríguez is in the National Team and I think the competition will be important,” he said.
