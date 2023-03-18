The goalkeeper, captain and benchmark of Deportivo Cruz Azul, Jesus Crownspoke on the subject of his son Michael Coronawho was discharged from the Under-20 category of the celestial institution, after the controversy generated last Thursday.
Michael Corona He was involved in a controversy after some videos were published on social networks in which he was seen under the influence of alcohol.
The juvenile was calmed down by other people after he had an argument in a meeting and hit a security guard who works in the condominium where the now former goalkeeper of Cruz Azul Sub-20.
According to information both JesusLike his son Michael Corona They had a talk very early on Friday with the directors of Blue Crosswho separated him from the Under-20 squad and later informed him of their final withdrawal.
In interview with ESPN‘chuy‘ He acknowledged that his son violated the club’s values and guidelines, so they will abide by the sanction and he respects the fact that his son will no longer play for the Machine.
“”As Misael’s father, I respect the decision of the board (of Cruz Azul) and I also talked to my son so that he would take responsibility for his actions. I am not going to be against that decision (the loss of his son) having been made for having committed an act outside the guidelines and values of the club “”
– Jesus Crown.
