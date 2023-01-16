Jose de Jesus Corona continues to expand its history and legacy in Mexican soccer and last Saturday, January 14, in the corresponding matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the goalkeeper of Deportivo Cruz Azul reached the number of 650 games played in the maximum category, reaffirming itself in fifth place of all time in Liga MX.
Jesus Crown stands behind Oscar Perezalso a cement exporter with 741 games, oswaldo sanchez with 725, Benjamin Galindo with 706 and John Paul Rodriguez With 685 games, all of them already retired, so the goalkeeper could still climb a few more steps during the rest of his career.
It should be noted that this number of games requires a whole career of professionalism, in his case he has spent 21 years defending the colors of the Atlas, Tecos and 12 years of them with the Máquina shirt, becoming one of the historical of the La Noria complex.
in the numbers Crown He has played 435 games with Cruz Azul, 168 with the Teaks of the UAG and only 47 with Atlas, the team where he began his professional career.
Within the 650 games there is a very special one in the great career of the goalkeeper from Guadalajara and that is that he has only managed to win a league title in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 when they beat Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium, leaving behind a 23-year drought. without lifting the league championship.
