Jesus Corbacho (Huelva, 37 years old) a good singer who until not long ago had developed his career mainly in “back” singing, that is, in singing for dancing, rose early this Saturday to Sunday with the Lámpara Minera of the 63rd edition of the International Festival of the Singing of the Mines of La Unionin the Region of Murcia, considered the most important flamenco competition in Spain. The prize, worth 15,000 euros, is an important lever for the winner. It should be remembered that this competition has produced names such as Miguel Poveda or Mayte Martín in singing, Vicente Amigo in guitar or Israel Galván in dancing. Corbacho also won the first prize in Mineras, worth 6,000 euros. These awards were well received by the public.

The controversy came with the prize for the dance, El Desplante, which was awarded to the Japanese dancer Yunko Hagiwara, The YunkoIn this case, the jury’s decision was greeted with loud booing and shouts of fraud from a good part of the fans who filled the old public market of La Unión, today the venue of the festival. The public, on the other hand, had enthusiastically applauded and stood up for the performance of another of the finalists, the dancer María Canea, from Huelva, who had been receiving much applause and cheering since the semi-finals.

For days there have been rumours in the gossip mill that there was a predisposition to give the award to the Japanese dancer because it would have greater media coverage. True or not, what seems incontestable is that among fans and people from the dance world, La Yunko was not considered the best dancer of the night. In any case, La Yunko is not a newcomer; since 2002 she has been taking classes in Seville, where she lives, from important teachers, both male and female, and has performed in numerous flamenco clubs and other venues. This is the first time that this award has been given outside of Spain, and of course, the first time that a Japanese has won it, although others have already tried.

The main prizewinners at the Cante de las Minas festival in La Unión. From left, guitarist Joni Giménez, dancer La Yunko, singer Jesús Corbacho and cellist José ‘El Marqués’, in an image provided by the organisation.

Jesus Corbachothe winner of the Lámpara, is not exactly unknown among fans. He has a long career that began when he won a national fandango competition in the children’s category in his homeland at the age of 11, an award he would repeat years later as an adult. He has won other awards and at this same festival, in 2008, he won the award for malagueñas. As a singer for dance, he has performed for important figures such as Mario Maya, Milagros Mengibar, Merche Esmeralda, Rocío Molina and Pastora Galván. With them he has performed all over the world and on such important stages as the City Center in New York. He also has a first solo album, although with many collaborations, Under the rosemary.

Corbacho believes that singing for dancing is fundamental for a singer, especially in the mastery of rhythm and measure, something that is clearly evident in him..

Other prizes in the competition in Union were El Filón, for flamenco instrumentalists, which went to the Madrid cellist José ‘El Marqués’, and the Bordón minero for guitar, which was won by Joni Giménez, also from Madrid.

Despite the aforementioned hint of controversy, this edition of the festival has been brilliant in its gala section with professional and well-known artists, and with a large audience at all the cultural activities and flamenco nights. The competition, on the other hand, the reason for the existence of the event, has remained in a more mediocre tone.

