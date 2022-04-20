Declaration was given at an event of the General Convention of the Assemblies of God in Brazil, which was attended by Bolsonaro

honorary president of General Convention of the Assemblies of God in BrazilPastor José Wellignton Bezerra da Costa said this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022) that Jesus Christ will give victory to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) still in the 1st round of the presidential elections in October.

The statement was given during the service of the 45th General Assembly of the CGADB, held in the capital of Mato Grosso, Cuiabá. The event was attended by Bolsonaro.

In addition to the pastor, the federal deputy and president of the evangelical parliamentary front, Sosthenes Cavalcante (PL), also spoke at the event. He stated that electing a bench of federal deputies and senators aligned with Bolsonaro is “So important” how much to elect a president with the values ​​of the Assemblies of God.

During the event, the governor of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), also declared support for the president and said that the State will be by his side to “Build a Great Victory”.

Bolsonaro said that Brazil is in “A fight of good against evil”but that good “always won”. The Chief Executive celebrated the participation of a “brother in Christ” in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) – in reference to Minister André Mendonça.

He even reinforced his government’s fight against abortion, drug liberalization and “gender ideology”.

“Silence and Solitude”

Bolsonaro participated in the launch of the March for Jesus this Tuesday. At the event, in an electoral tone, he regretted the challenges of the position of president, but thanked for the “mission”. The evangelical electorate is the base of the support group for the president.

“Once again I thank God for my life and for the mission of being at the head of the Federal Executive. If that is His will, we will continue in this objective, which is not easy. No matter how good the residence where [eu] Alvorada Palace, with everything imaginable, the silence and solitude is deafening [sic]”, he said.

Speaking of the official residence, the Chief Executive also stated: “I often feel like a prisoner there without an electronic anklet, but I know that I am collaborating with my country.”.

Watch (1min02s):