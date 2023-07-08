What did Jesus become? In the abbey ruins in Bad Hersfeld, a doddering clergyman with a miter on his head taps onto the stage from the very back, laboriously climbs over an oversized figure of the crucified and reads the good news from a missal to the audience. The altar boys around him flinch in alarm every time he reaches out his hand to them. Director Stefan Huber liked this update when staging Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Jesus Christ Superstar at the Bad Hersfeld Festival don’t give up.

After this invented prelude, the music begins and the tired bishop takes off his magnificent robes. Underneath Jesus appears, the superstar of the Jesus People movement in the early 1970s, celebrated by his hippie disciples with “Hosanna Heysanna Sanna Sanna Ho”. After the 1971 premiere, conservative believers protested because Judas, traditionally the arch-traitor, is indulgently viewed in the musical as a torn, tragic figure who really only wants to prevent the worst.

Defused version

There can be no talk of blasphemy in the Hersfeld production. It is based on a German text version that is easy to understand but has been toned down compared to the English version. Here Judas worries that Jesus could slip away from the movement and cause chaos and death. Tim Al-Windawe gives this opponent of Jesus a powerful voice and a strong presence and can thus stand up to the Jesus actor Andreas Bongard.

He has strong scenes when he expels the souvenir dealers, who advertise T-shirts, umbrellas, balls and other tinnef decorated with the likeness of Jesus, from the temple or is harassed by those seeking salvation, the blind, the lame and lepers. However, he has the most powerful effect in the Garden of Gethsemane, where, standing on the longitudinal beam of an oversized cross as if in a pulpit, he turns to God and asks him to let the cup pass from him.







The cross is obvious

This cross is the central prop of this production, along with the figure of the crucified Christ, which oscillates high above the stage throughout the play and transforms the ruined monastery back into a church. It serves as a tribune for Judas and Jesus, as a communion table and finally as a huge torture tree surrounded by glowing neon tubes, against which the fallen superstar is beaten by the captors. But the stage designers Okarina Peter and Timo Dentler are not satisfied with that, they also exhibit the illuminated crosses of the two thieves on the left and right side stages, as if they wanted to break the size record among all known crucifixions. This visual bombast is only possible on the giant stage of the monastery ruins.

The music, performed by the festival orchestra under the direction of the proven conductor Christoph Wohlleben, shows that this early work by Webber was still a rock opera with many distorted guitar sounds. “Jesus Christ Superstar”, the absolute hit of the musical, is presented in a visually charged choreography, just as the crowd scenes are thrilling. Refreshingly cheeky is the show master’s performance by Rob Pelzer as King Herod, vocally strong, but Sidonie Smith as Maria Magdalena seems a bit cool, among the high priests Matthias Graf stands out as Caiaphas with his deep dark bass. Apparently no one was bored during the two hours, on the contrary: the visitors roared with applause.

jesus christ Superstar, Bad Hersfeld Festivalnext dates on July 9, 11, 13, 14.