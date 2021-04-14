The ‘Messi’ grana wants to reach First: «I train in the afternoons and I have a private nutritionist; I’m going to try with all my might » Jesús Carrillo, yesterday, in the Plaza Adolfo Suárez, in the heart of Alcantarilla. / GUILLERMO CARRIÓN / AGM JOSÉ OTÓN Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 02:47



All those who have followed his career say that he has more than enough quality to play in the First Division, but that he must order his life. He is a footballer full of technique who draws brilliant plays in his head and who often executes, like last Sunday against Cádiz B. That is why Jesús Carrillo (Alcantarilla, 21 years old) has decided to