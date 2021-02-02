After five years without publishing Jesús Carrasco (Olivenza, Badajoz, 1972) he wanted to “get out of the cave and go back to the sand.” And he does it with ‘Llevame a casa’ (Seix Barral), an «intimate and domestic» novel about the care of our elders, the ethical responsibility of being an adult and family and earthly ties. It is “the most autobiographical” of the author of ‘Out in the open’, a novel with which Carrasco burst like a cyclone in 2013. A double-edged success “perhaps more difficult to digest than failure.”

“Even if he wants to, most of the time a writer cannot escape his own biography, which ends up imposing itself,” admits Carrasco. «My novels only work when I put my hands in my pockets and take out what is inside. Even if you put the shot too far, the autobiographical emerges, “he adds. «Often the author fixes his vital coordinates, his time, the usages and customs of his time, his opinions, desires, and dreams, and ‘Take me home’ is, in that sense, my most autobiographical novel of inspiration. The adventures of its protagonist share many things with mine, with my place in the world and the time in which I have lived, “he admits.

The protagonist, Juan Álvarez, lives in Edinburgh, the same place where Carrasco has spent the last few years. He must return to his town, the imaginary Cruces, when his father dies. And he must take care of his mother, whom he hardly knows. A circumstance that serves the author to measure the tension “between the two ends of a rope, the two poles of the character: between humidity and dryness, between north and south, the exotic and the everyday.” “I don’t know if it’s the story of a flight, a return, or both. I was born in Extremadura, I left and returned to what I escaped from, and something similar happens to the protagonist, ”he says.

Responsibility



Carrasco wonders, like its protagonist, the importance of the place where we are born, live and die. «I reflect on the responsibility towards our elders from the idea that one only accesses adult life when one passes from depending on others, to taking responsibility for others. It is not a healing or restorative novel, “he says.

«What do we do when our parents get old? It is a question that I had not foreseen and that takes on a special validity now that we are living in days of extreme social and individual weakness and caring for others is at the forefront ”, says the writer. “The responsibility to take care of your elders is a constituent duty of the most intimate of the human being and an inescapable ethical mandate,” emphasizes Carrasco, who does not judge his characters. «I ask questions and do not give answers or opinions, neither as a writer nor as a human being. I want to know what to do as a son when your parents get old.

The novel also wants to portray an era and a society. Through Juan’s transformation, the reader is a witness to the everyday history of Spain. “Not that of the great political and social changes, but the one that goes from a television with two channels to a PlayStation”, indicates Carrasco. «I am talking about the country that the children of war built and from which their descendants receive. It is a social and human portrait of a culture and a time, from the 60s to today. From uprooted post-war parents to their college kids. ‘

Everything in the family home



Unlike in ‘Out in the open’, where the reader did not know where or when the events took place and the characters had no names, this time Carrasco clearly sets identities, spaces and times. Cruces is a transcript of Torrijos, the Toledo town where the author grew up, and places the action in August 2010. “It is a domestic novel with all the consequences. Everything happens in the family home, a private space that is also social. “I hope that from this misfortune we are experiencing an intimate domestic wisdom will emerge,” he hopes.

Carrasco admits that managing success “can be more difficult than digesting failure, to which we are more accustomed.” He broke into the literary world in a “scandalous and abnormal” way with ‘Out in the open’, translated today into thirty languages, made into a movie by Benito Zambrano, praised by critics and sanctioned by thousands of readers.

«In these years I have published three novels, but I have also written another three that are not going to appear. Success was not easy for me to digest. What happened with ‘Out in the open’ urged me and prevented me from writing fluently », admits Carrasco that with ‘La tierra que tremos’ he won the EU Literature Prize.