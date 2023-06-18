It is hard to imagine that the amount of energy emitted by bailaor Jesús Carmona (Barcelona, ​​38) on a Friday at eleven in the morning can be contained in a closed space. Not even the studio in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel, which he opens today. Without doing a single warm-up exercise, and dressed in Adidas with an eighties air, the winner of the National Dance Award in 2020 and recognized as Best Male Performer at the 2021 Benois Awards -the dance Oscars-, agilely climbs a a drawer barely 20 centimeters in diameter, and he nails two masterful passes under the astonished gaze of this journalist, who has not yet finished digesting breakfast, and has never felt so mortal meat attached to bones.

Carmona does not stop moving or smiling. She looks from side to side and strikes up a conversation with everyone around her. On June 19 and 20 she will present her show dance of beasts at the Albéniz Theater in Madrid. It is the second part of a trilogy that began with his work The jump and will conclude with his next show, whose premiere is scheduled for September of next year. “These are works that I have done between my 30s and 40s, and they are intrinsically linked to my personal growth. Without having searched for it, I have been completing a circle of self-knowledge ”, he explains. “All my movement is born from a search. I start from the language and understanding of the most traditional flamenco, until I create my own”.

It draws attention to see the amount of energy it gives off. It is always so? I am hyperactive, and when I was little that played very tricks on me. When I was eight or nine years old, I had a teacher, a retired nun. She told my mother that I must have some kind of psychological disorder, surely at that time she told her in a more crude way saying something like “the child is stupid”. She suggested that they take me for some tests, since I wasn’t paying attention and all I wanted to do was sing and dance. Finally they were told: “Don’t worry, your son is fine.”

How have you managed it in your adult stage? It helps me to be much more productive. It is true that when I get to the point where I have to stop, I do it suddenly and sometimes I even fall asleep before my head hits the pillow, because my brain and body need to rest at some point. But if I’m awake, I’m in constant motion. I don’t feel lazy about anything; If my wife asks me to go downstairs to buy an ice cream at eleven o’clock at night, I go down without any problem. She always tells me that it’s amazing how little lazy I am.

It is admirable in those who achieve excellence in some field, how they achieve something as simple as sleeping well every night, to get up the next day and be able to work at the highest level. I have two children, a four-year-old and a two-year-old, so I haven’t slept more than five hours at a time for four years. There have been periods where I’ve only slept for an hour and a half, or even less. But in the end the body is wise and self-regulates. Although, I have to admit that there have been times when I was amazed to still be standing.

How do you reconcile family life with being one of the best dancers in the world? It is very hard. Unfortunately, neither society nor the institutions are adequately equipped, nor equitably arranged, to offer a viable and dignified solution that makes it possible to reconcile family life with work. But in the end, if there is a real commitment to your family and your work, there is a way to do it. I go every day to take the children to school and if I can I go every day to look for them. It is very tiring and it is not easy. I turn with my wife [Lucía Campillo] who is also a dancer and has her own project and her own company, and luckily we have a girl who helps us with everything.

What is a typical day in your life like? My day starts at seven in the morning. First I take the children to school and, if any management issue arises, I try to resolve it before arriving at the studio. There, I usually dedicate at least seven or eight hours a day, especially in times like this when I have functions. At five in the afternoon I pick up the children from school and, if I don’t have pending commitments, we go to the park to play. Other times I stay rehearsing longer.

How do you manage to stay motivated to achieve excellence after winning so many awards? For me the prizes are like an extra weight in my backpack. I feel it as a huge responsibility because I realize that now there are many more eyes on me. An award has to be backed by a career.

What has been the award that has had the most meaning for you? The National, without a doubt. It was at the end of 2020, when we were still in the midst of a pandemic. My wife and I were fried with money, I’m not exaggerating, we had about 50 euros in our account. I had left everything to ride The jump, and when the performances were canceled due to the restrictions, well, I ran out of money. I found out about the prize one day when we were going to Mercadona to buy macaroni, which was the only thing we could afford at that time. There we were, in the parking lot, and the Minister of Culture calls me. I swear I began to cry like a child, with all the tension accumulated by the personal moment in which I found myself and the economic anguish that I brought with me. It was a time when my manager kept calling me every day to tell me that another show had been cancelled. It was my salvation in every way.

where is it born from beast dance? At first, I ran away from the concept of a post-pandemic show. But, look, during the pandemic I went through a very hard depression, which I finally got over. And I realized that this show speaks precisely of that time in which the beasts took on more voice than my own inner voice. It was that moment in which we were all locked up and all the crap that one has inside came out. The one who couldn’t control it, well, he went to the hole.

Until then had he kept the beasts at bay? It is that I, who never stop, do not give time to the beasts. But at that moment when everything stopped, all the doors opened, and all the shit came out. This work has been therapeutic because at the end of this creative process I have realized that I have learned to dance with my beasts.

How do you put all this on stage? The viewer will see two people who, by standing face to face and finding a moment of stillness, an internal and personal world opens up for them. What we do is show the vulnerabilities and fears of two men, after an acceptance process that implies facing all the inner beasts that we have: traumas and suffering that we have experienced, in those moments in which the beasts speak louder than us. The important thing when you have a trauma is to accept it, work through it and let it go.

How has the emotional impact of representation evolved over time? At first it was a show that hurt. Now it doesn’t hurt because we’ve learned to enter that emotion from the breath, and we don’t have to relive the emotion to make it real, or go through the traumatic moment. It’s like we found a way to live with all of that, you know?

You often talk about the importance of showing a man’s vulnerabilities. It’s important to show this, especially to young people, because sometimes it seems like they’re going back in time and, surprisingly, they’re more macho than us, who are from an older generation. It is crucial that young people see two men allowing themselves to be vulnerable.

What kind of masculinity is represented in flamenco? In The jump there is a lot of talk about it. I created it after I found out that he was going to be the father of a son. I wondered what kind of father I was going to be, and I wanted to be a consistent reflection of myself for him. It was like my glasses came off, and he began a personal study of what it means to be a man. I realized that he did not identify with many of the stereotypes that are often associated with men. I, for example, am not afraid of touching another man, nor of sitting cross-legged in a position that is traditionally considered feminine.

How has this process influenced your way of dancing? Before, my image was much more upright and rigid, with many more patriarchal patterns. Masculinity in dance is usually represented as a straight line, while feminine patterns are more curved; that’s why the man’s dance is much straighter, and so was I too. But there came a point where I understood that we are like a coin with two sides, and that within us we have both masculinity and femininity. It depends on how much energy of each you use at any given time. Breaking the molds of masculinity changed my way of dancing. I took off a lot of stiffness and, above all, I empowered myself. Before, I sought acceptance from others more than my own. Now I struggle to find that curve in my dance, that more fluid part, and also embrace my femininity.

You had a very early vocation. He started dancing flamenco at the age of six and ballet at the age of nine. At what point did someone realize that you had more talent than usual? Without wanting to sound pedantic, because it is reality, I will tell you that from the beginning. My first teacher, Sonia Poveda, who is the sister of the singer Miguel Poveda, noticed it. When I was seven years old, she talked to my mother and told her that I had to get into it a little more because she had potential.

And what did their parents do? They had no idea of ​​flamenco, but I was very lucky because Sonia explained to my mother how to learn the basics. My mother is a very straight and exact person. If the teacher told her that she had to listen to flamenco every day, she would make sure that I spent half an hour, watch in hand, listening to flamenco.

Do you believe in natural talent? Yes, definitely, I believe that dance chose me. My mother always tells that since he was little, as soon as he listened to music, she couldn’t help but want to dance. And I was the one who insisted my parents to take me to dance classes. The truth is that I have never wanted to do anything else, and, honestly, I don’t know how to do anything else. I don’t have either hobbiesI mean, I don’t like football, I read from time to time, but I’m not a bookworm either. If I have free time, what I really prefer to do is dance. This is my whole life.

Has it involved any sacrifice for you? Sure, I sacrificed my entire childhood. I didn’t go to birthday parties, or to discos. My mother would pick me up from school, she would give me a tupperware with something to eat on the subway, and then he would take me dancing. He was there until half past nine every night, and that includes Saturdays and Sundays. And right now my body hurts a lot. In the morning when I wake up, my body needs about an hour to come to its senses. It is that we are not made to adopt certain positions and I have been subjecting my body to brutal stress all my life. I am convinced that I am going to have a very complicated old age.

Would you wish your children this kind of life? No, except if it’s your passion. My goal as a parent is for them to find out what their passion is, and not to become sad workers. I believe that everyone has a vocation and it only consists of continuing to search.

