Jesús Calleja will be the first non-astronaut Spaniard to travel into space. The project, the last of the Paolo Vasile era, has been described by the Italian as his “final fireworks” before leaving the post of CEO of Mediaset España. “As a large part of my professional life has been dedicated to things to which others react by saying ‘you’re crazy’, this will be my final shot at television activity in Spain,” Vasile explained to a small group of journalists this Thursday in Mediaset offices in Madrid. For this adventure, the Spanish communication group has teamed up with its usual dance partner in the world of platforms, Amazon Prime Video. The television details of the project are yet to be defined, but the intention is to produce three specials to tell the story before, during and after the trip, which can be seen on Prime Video worldwide. For its part, Mediaset will be in charge of issuing the 10-15 minutes that the space trip will last.

For the origins of Calleja’s new adventure, you have to travel to November 2020 and to Rome, a few days away and a place where Vasile had covid. He came up with this idea to settle a debt he had with the Leonese communicator and give him an award at the same time. “The debt was that I felt that I had clipped his wings, because in our first meeting after buying Cuatro I told him that I did not want him to continue climbing and risking harm. The award is because he allowed himself to be taken by the hand and directed to other types of explorations, he has allowed himself to be accompanied ”, explains the executive. He soon entered the Prime Video equation, which Vasile saw as a natural partner for him after years of working and collaborating. The negotiations were made without the presenter of Planet Calleja knew nothing, and until nine months later they did not tell him the news. “It was a very strange date, they told me they wanted to see me but they didn’t tell me anything… The truth is that I already saw myself in the bikini presenting survivors”, Calleja joked.

The process to take the adventurer into space has not been easy. The waiting list to participate in these trips is very long and the aerospace company Blue Origin —founded by tycoon Jeff Bezos, like Amazon, and an essential third leg for this odyssey to become a reality— takes into account many factors to When choosing the candidates who will participate in each flight, only six on each occasion. There is no exact date for the trip either, although they calculate that it will take place within 12-14 months, at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. “It is a project that very well illustrates this stage that we have built with Mediaset to make a different television” , said Ricardo Carbonero, head of Content for Amazon Prime Video Spain, pointing out that it is an unprecedented project worldwide. For the three audiovisual pieces that are projected, Calleja and his team will travel to the United States to interview experts in aeronautics and space travel and, at the same time, recognize all the Spanish knowledge and talent that works in this field.

More than just a TV show, Vasile sees this project as “a great communication event”. “It’s not just any program,” he remarks. He also has not detailed the budget for this adventure or the price of the space ticket, “I’m not sure I can say.” Carbonero explains that these are not banknotes that are commercially available, but that they are conditioned to the characteristics of each candidate. “By cost per minute, it will be the most expensive thing we have done in our lives, but it is a project that goes further, it is a communication project”, continues Vasile.

For Jesús Calleja, this will be the culmination of a dream he had as a child, when the noises he made as if he were in space made his mother scared and took him to the psychiatrist. “She told me to stop doing nonsense, that he was giving my parents a lot of trouble. But how was I going to explain to him that I lived in space?” he recalls now that he sees his childhood dream come true.

He will become the third Spaniard in history to travel to space, only preceded by astronauts Pedro Duque and Miguel López-Alegría. “A few days ago I was eating with the two new astronauts from León and I couldn’t tell them anything, I don’t know how I managed not to tell them,” says the presenter who, coincidentally, shares his birthplace with Pablo Álvarez and Sara García, the two Spaniards recently selected by the European Space Agency.

