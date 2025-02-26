The Leonese Jesús Calleja has dropped to the Krubera-Voronyya Sima, the deepest on the planet, 1,600 meters underground. It has risen to seven mountains of more than eight thousand meters, including Everest. He has been in the North and South Pole … to the presenter and adventurer already He just had to look up. To space. To the last border of humanity, increasingly accessible. This Tuesday flew to the New Shepard’s rocket of Blue Origin, within the framework of Calleja’s recording in space, a co -production between Prime Video and Mediaset.

In just 10 minutes, Calleja, semitumbered in your seat inside the launch capsule, accelerated up to 3,700 km/h, passed the karm linethe internationally recognized limit as the beginning of space and there, 106 km high spent several minutes contemplating planet Earth from outside.

The presenter of Planet Calleja and flying I’m going He became the third Spaniard to go to space yesterday, the first non-professional, after the astronauts Pedro Duque and Miguel López-Elegría. He was accompanied by five more passengers: Lane Bess, Elaine Chia Hyde, Dr. Richard Scott, Tushar Shah and R. Wilson, all of them wealthy entrepreneurs. The price of the flight is not public, but the previous reservation costs $ 150,000 (about 143,000 euros).

After spending some Three minutes in ungravation, observing the planet, its curvature and the atmospherein addition to the darkness of the space, the capsule began its thrilling trip, at 4,000 km/h of fall speed, reduced to 40 km/h in just seconds thanks to huge parachutes.

Just 10 minutes after the New Shepard engines were lit (which use liquid and oxygen nitrogen as fuel, leaving water vapor behind it) Calleja landed safe and except In the Corn Ranch, the huge land on which the launch is lifted the launch center of Blue Origin, west of Texas (USA).





At 59, plane and helicopter pilot, he didn’t have to do anything, the New Shepard is autonomous. Even so, The trip was a challenge, with forces that exceeded 5.5 g (increasing their relative weight from 60 to almost 350 kilos) and exceeding the speed of sound three times. So far, some 700 people have gone to space, between astronauts, cosmonauts and space tourists, 100 of them, women.

“It’s hard for me to explain now, but it’s amazing, the earth is beautiful, the atmosphere is a very small line. It’s my little dream … I’m going to cry,” were the words of Jesús Calleja as soon as I get out of the capsule. And he cried, with Tears worthy of history.