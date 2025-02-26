02/25/2025



Updated 02/26/2025 at 06: 30h.





Around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, Jesús Calleja played the mainland after an 11 -minute adventure with which he has made history. The presenter and adventurer has just become the third Spaniard to travel to space, the first not astronaut.

Aboard the ship New Shepard from Blue Oringinand together with five other crew, Callej weightlessness. «It has been a dream fulfilled, it makes me want to cry. I’m sorry, but I got excited, ”he said as soon as he lands.

After successfully completing the adventure of his life, the presenter of ‘Planeta Calleja’ shared the details of the experience and its sensations in Telecinco news. «For more high expectations I had, it is so overwhelming, so sublime to see this planet that is of a blue so intense that it seemed almost phosphorite … the universe is black, but a black that I cannot describe because I think it does not exist. And the earth is something, I have no words to describe it. Then the atmosphere is like a sheet that covered it, it looks perfectly where it ends, ”he explained, still shocked.

Calleja, still overwhelmed by experience

Another moment that the space tourist shared with Telecinco news It is one of the moments when the worst happened. And it came to think that the ship collapsed. «When I let go of the seat, already in anxiety, I was so excited to tell and record it, that I disoriented. So, I thought that in the entrance we were plumored and said ‘something is not going well’. But it was that I was going upside down with respect to everyone else, who were rights. That is, it was all fascinating, ”said Calleja, who said that the trip” has given me a vision of the planet that has made me reconsider ”

Still fascinated with what he has witnessed, he also said that “sphericity is almost perfect, I believe that by height.” «The form it has is overwhelming. I thought I was going to see it a bit for the height we were. But no, it looks very very curved. You will see it in the images that is spectacular ».

So much so that, hours after landing safe and except, he has not yet assimilated the experience. «There was a time when I couldn’t talk, because the image is so powerful that I started crying. I could not move on, and my throat grabbed my throat. And I didn’t realize until I saw a drop that was floating there. I thought it was something of the air conditioning, but it was me that I was crying. When I left I hadn’t reached yet.

Despite all the adventures he has lived around the world, he is clear that he has never lived. “So many emotions concentrated in such a short time and so special.” Therefore, “as much as I want to tell, I have to reconsider how I tell this story, because it is overwhelming.”