Currently there are hundreds of conspiracy theories in the world. Some with more foundation than others, but none with proven and proven scientific basesit is known that one of the most widespread and well-known is that our planet, the Earth, is flat.

Although it has been scientifically proven for many years that the earth is not flat but spherical, there are several groups of people around the world who They don’t believe that statement..

Instead, many claim that the earth is like a disk and has a dome on top. At the end of 2024, according to accounts ‘National Geographic’a group of flat earthers Accompanied by other science advocates, they carried out an experiment in the coldest area of ​​Antarctica with the aim of “ending the debate about the shape of the Earth.”

The expedition was baptized as ‘Final Experiment’ and it helped many flat earthers see with their own eyes that they were wrong. The biggest reason was that they verified how there was sun for 24 hours a day in summer in that part of the world, this being one of the premises that completely denied and that shake the theory that the Earth is flat.









Jesús Calleja’s response to the theories of a flat earther

The well-known adventurer and presenter Jesús Calleja wanted to speak out about this expedition and the fact that many conspiracy theorists have ended up accepting scientific reality, but he highlights that there are still those who, even knowing about this experiment in Antarctica, not only continue to be flat earthers. , but They claim that the research reinforces their theories.

In a section called ‘Give me patience to refute with science’, Calleja analyzes Enrique’s “empirical arguments (as he calls himself) to demonstrate that the earth is flat…”. The flat earther affirms that “what makes there be day and night is precisely not only the movement of the sun within the dome, but the dome of gases and the refraction of light.” After reinforces his explanation by ensuring that this has already been told in a television series: “We already saw it in the negative primacy of the ‘V’ series from the 80s in which you could perfectly see how the constellations are reflected in the dome and, inside the dome is the sun in circles inside.” Afterwards, Enrique shows a supposed home test with a methacrylate dome in which a lantern is placed outside of it representing the sun and emphasizes that it is only seen on one side of the earth.

With a certain irony and in a joking tone, Calleja refutes the flat-earther, going so far as to affirm that he considers it a channel of humor for his nonsensical statements: «My God, is this your real explanation? Are you serious? […] Have you ever read a book?» asks the mountaineer.

As can be seen in the last minutes of the video, Calleja points out the inconsistencies and contradictions in the explanation of the man who maintains that our planet is flat: «The only thing you demonstrate is ignorance, lack of knowledge, according to the RAE, lack of knowledge in abundance. And, furthermore, You don’t cut anything, you hang it up and you stay so hot», reflects Calleja.

As is common on social networks such as TikTok, where Calleja has published the video, in the comments we can find all kinds of responses and opinions, many of them making humor with flat-earther statements, but others without disagreeing with him:

«I think it is more sensible to question a globe earth, which travels through the galaxy at an incredible speed, which is only supported by a science that still cannot go to the moon again»

“I believe Enrique more than this man.”