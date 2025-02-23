Jesús Calleja already has closer the possibility of fulfilling his children’s dream. It will be this Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. when the New Sheppard spacecraft will start your engines and take you to space from the launch center one of Blue Origin in the west zone of Texas.

The adventurer and presenter is already in the launch center one of Blue Origin, in a town in half an hour, to be more exact, from where he has made a video with some of the secrets of these days there.

“Our things are like ROULOTTES old, but remodeled“, says the presenter and adventurer, before preparing to teach some of the corners of his ‘new’ home, at least these days.”Everything is quite free, absolute freedom“, he says.” I am like a flan, “he acknowledges in the images.

“Friends, I am already at the @Blueorigin base preparing for the flight!”, Announces the television in a text, before giving way to the video on Us Instagram.

“I can’t teach you images of the facilities where we train For a security issue, but here you can see where I sleep and where we make life after training, “he says.

“I will try to show you videos until the day of the launch, remembering that you can see it live in @Telecincoes next Tuesday 25 at 16.30 peninsular time ,” he recalls.