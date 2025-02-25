The adventurer and presenter Jesús Calleja has assured, after his trip to space, that if those people “send” had the opportunity to experiment What he has lived inside the shipall “shit” geopolitics and conflicts in which the world is immersed would evaporate.

This has been expressed during a press conference after returning to Earth. This Tuesday has become the Third Spanish in Traveling to Space After undertaking the NS-30 mission aboard the New Shepard ship of the Blue Origin company.

Calleja has described this experience, with which I dreamed as a child, as the most “extraordinary” he has lived. «You cannot get an idea of ​​what the planet Earth is to see from up there. It is something that overcomes anything that would have imagined me. We have something that is so extraordinary that, if you do not see it, it is impossible to tell it, ”he said.

Of course, the adventurer has stressed that this trip It has been to go to “Curra”with an “extraordinary communication plan” between Mediaset and the Prime Video platform, which can be seen in 201 countries and “many languages,” he said.









«In the end it is a small history of communication, and especially television, because it is the first time in history that television is made in space. Therefore, we have already achieved that success, and I have come out with mine, and I have gone to space, which has far exceeded any expectation it had, ”he reiterated.

TO THE TERRAPLANISTAS: “Do not create this”

With much respect, Calleja has released a message to all those people who believe in Terraplanist theory. “It isn’t true. You do not believe this, ”he said resoundingly, arguing that the planetary dimensions are so great that the curvature is not seen although it does not mean that there is not.

«The curvature of course exists and our planet is spherical, blue and, that we know, is the only place alive and here lives humanity. This planet is our house that we have to take care of, ”he defended.

In addition, the presenter has told that being at the top the earth It looks with a blue “so extraordinarily intense” that seems “fluorine” and the universe presents a black color that “does not exist on earth.”

During his speech, Calleja has been in favor of “democratizing access to space” and has encouraged anyone who can afford to pay a ticket To visit the space that does.

In his opinion, those who pay it “are giving science to science valuable information” that will then take advantage of humanity, has said, without having to destroy the planet.

In fact, he has detailed that the ship in which the team of experts has gone reused 99%, and that It already has 15 flights. In addition, it has continued, the fuel is extracted from the water in the form of oxygen and hydrogen, it is separated, and then combustion, so it is a form of transport with a “absolutely perfect” sustainability, he said.

“That seems so bold that I hope there are more people who pay their ticket and invest money in this and not other things,” he claimed.