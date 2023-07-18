Astros and Garbanceros take out the broom in the semifinals of the TIM Premier League Arturo Péimbert Camacho

Integgra-Club Deportivo El Burrión lifts the Cup Tournament champion trophy

The league arrives at the Third Force Municipal Soccer League

Frayles hunt Pelicans on the stave of the Estrada Medina

GUASAVE, SINALOA.-The left-handed pitcher of Algodoneros de Guasave Jesús Broca was signed by the Milwakee Brewers organization to start his path to Major League Baseball.

The 19-year-old from Tabasco made his debut in the Mexican Pacific ARCO League in the 2022-2023 season, leaving a 1-3 win-loss record with a 3.78 ERA, in 33 tickets and a third of work in which he prescribed 34 chocolates and gave away 26 passports.

For his part in the Mexican Baseball League with the ninth of Olmecas de Tabasco in eight games, all as relievers He has a high ERA of 15.12 in eight innings and a third of pitching work in which he has allowed 14 runs, all earned, nine walks and 10 hit by stone.

Jesús Broca is accompanied by Mario Mendoza Jr.



Jesus Broca.



#Jesús #Broca #signed #Milwaukee #Brewers