The bullfighting season of Seville already has a painting that announces it. Antonio Burgos will be writing from the celestial box its traditional article to the Mamarracho poster, the fans already criticize that this work has of bullfighting what this journalist of Moreno and the … Experts in contemporary art already remember the important pictorial collection of the Real Maestranza in Seville.

On this brown role with abstract brushstrokes there are those who claim to see a bullfighter, a bull and even a Nazarene. There are also those who recognize not discovering anything in him. And then there is Pepe Cobo, a gallery owner who during the last six seasons has been in charge of convincing artists of recognized international prestige and offering us his expert vision about works as abstract as this, whose figuration undoubtedly, “is very hidden.”

The work, as every year, does not disappoint anyone. And to entertain us, until the first bull of the season comes out, I throw the question: what do you think of the poster?











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers