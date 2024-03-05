Melissa Klug announced the end of her romantic relationship with Jesús Barco after a confession he made to her. However, the businesswoman would have forgiven the footballer for curious publications that were spread on networks. It should be noted that she has not yet confirmed that she rekindled her romance; However, Jesús has not hesitated to make merits with Klug and her family publicly. On March 4, Barco dedicated some emotional words to Melissa's eldest daughter, Gianella Marquina, for completing his professional career. Below are all the details.

How was the graduation of Gianella Marquina, daughter of Melissa Klug?

Gianella Marquina, Melissa Klug's first-born daughter, graduated from college last Monday, March 4. She, known for being cautious with her private life online, successfully completed her university degree in Law at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). This moment marked an important milestone in her professional career and the young woman did not hesitate to share it with her followers on social platforms.

Gianella shared everything that happened before and during her graduation ceremony, which was attended by her mother, Melissa Klug, and her sister Samahara Lobatón.

The popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' did not waste being present at this ceremony to record Gianella, to whom she sent a loving message. “My baby is graduating. My beautiful lawyer. My heart is beating fast,” was the caption that accompanied one of the clips. In another one could read: “My heart explodes. You can't imagine how proud I am of you, my life. I love you with my life,” Melissa Klug wrote on her Instagram account.

What is the emotional message that Jesús Barco sent to Melissa Klug's daughter for her graduation?

In the midst of celebration for Gianella Marquina's achievement, Jesus Boat He took the opportunity to send an affectionate message to Melissa Klug's eldest daughter. Through his Instagram account, the footballer expressed his pride and affection for Gianella.

“Congratulations, Gianella Marquina, you have been waiting for this moment for your graduation for so many years, congratulations for all the commitment and effort you put into your career, may the best successes continue from now on, LAWYER,” were Barco's words.

Gianella Marquina received pleasant words from Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram capture/Jesús Barco

How old is Gianella Marquina and what does she do?

Gianella Marquina, 24 years old, he has dedicated himself mainly to his academic career and recently completed his studies in Law at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). Additionally, she has begun working in her field as a pre-professional intern at the Peña & Abogados firm to specialize in issues related to criminal law.

In parallel with her professional career, Gianella has also developed an active presence on social media, especially on Instagram. On this platform, Melissa Klug's daughter has a large number of followers and shares aspects of her personal life, style and beauty tips, and promotes various brands.

