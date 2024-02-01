Father present. Jesús Barco was in the public eye after the breakup of his engagement with businesswoman Melissa Klug was announced. Let us remember that Melissa shared an extensive statement where she put the responsibility on the soccer player because Magaly Medina was about to issue an ampay. However, the images were finally starring Christian Domínguez. Along those lines, Barco used his social networks to continue fulfilling his role as his father and send a message to his little girl who was barely two months old.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug breaks her silence after breaking up with Jesús Barco: “I gave everything to achieve a healthy relationship”

What words did Jesús Barco dedicate to his daughter with Melissa Klug?

Through his official Instagram account, Jesús Barco published a photo of his daughter Cayetana, proving that their parental relationship with the popular 'Blanca de Chuchuito' must continue. “I love you my beautiful princess”, he wrote in the caption of the aforementioned social network.

This is how Barco made his reappearance on social networks. Let us remember that, since the publication of Klug's statement, he chose to remain silent. Days before, Rodrigo González maintained that he was the one who failed in their relationship.

The daughter of Jesús Barco and Melissa Klug is about to turn 3 months old. Photo: Instagram / Jesús Barco

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug speaks out after breaking up with Jesús Barco: I am only behind my children

What did Melissa Klug say after her breakup with Jesús Barco?

A few days after publicly announcing his breakup with Jesus Barco, Melissa Klug He continues working and sharing with his family and friends. On Instagram, the influencer publishes daily messages of improvement that talk about improving yourself every day and being strong.

“This month you trust that everything will turn out well, that other people's bad temper does not ruin your days, that you are happy, even if the rest of the world does not understand why.” was one of the messages he shared.

Melissa Klug started February with a curious message. Photo: Instagram / Melissa Klug

YOU CAN SEE: Jesús Barco would have confessed to Melissa Klug that he failed her as a partner: “He left the house,” said 'Peluchín'

Why did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco break up?

On January 29, the day the broadcast of 'Magaly TV, the firm', The Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program maintained that Jesús Barco was going to be the one who was protected that day. They even recorded Melissa and Jesús going for a walk; and, the host of 'Amor y fuego' would confirm that their relationship had come to an end.

Hours later, it would be Klug who confirmed their breakup, and assured that the responsibility lies with Jesús Barco. Melissa said that she went to the United States because of her risky pregnancy, trusting that everything was going well with her partner: “People who know me know that from the first day I gave everything to achieve a healthy relationship, I even traveled abroad because my pregnancy was risky and I preferred to safeguard the life of the fruit of our love with the peace of mind that everything was going well between us. ”wrote.

#Jesús #Barco #reappears #social #networks #breaking #Melissa #Klug #sends #tender #message #daughter