Trouble in paradise? Jesús Barco showed a frivolous reaction when he was asked about marrying Melissa Klug, but Magaly Medina did not let it go.

Melissa Klüg and Jesús Barco are back in the public eye after the soccer player spoke with a sports media outlet and ignored the marriage that the businesswoman announced in 2022. This despite the solid relationship that both appear to have in front of the media. Given the frivolous response that the athlete had about his commitment to his girlfriend, Magaly Medina made strong comments towards him, criticizing his attitude towards the model.

What did Jesús Barco say about marrying Melissa Klug?

A sports portal approached the Jesús Barco concentration center to talk with him about sports-related issues, but Rodrigo Cuba unexpectedly mentioned the subject of his partner’s marriage and the reporter took the opportunity to consult him about it. .

Jesús Barco quickly became nervous, but replied: “That’s a lie, the ‘Cat’ begins to yell nonsense. Suddenly he is going to organize the marriage for me because I don’t even know, but he affirms it”.

Rodrigo Cuba trolls Jesús Barco live and asks him to marry Melissa Klug.

What does Magaly Medina think about Jesús Barco?

After hearing Jesús Barco’s statements about the wedding with Melissa Klug, Magaly Medina did not hesitate to criticize this attitude: “He pretends that he did not listen and tries not to take importance to the marriage thing. What happened? Are there problems in paradise?

Finally, he questioned the soccer player for his foolish actions: “If you give an engagement ring, it’s because you’re getting married and because you want that relationship to have a happy ending, but you’re not saying it’s nonsense… Is that how you joke about Melissa? Klugg?”.