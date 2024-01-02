What happened? Jesús Barco and Melissa Klug They just had their first child together a month ago. The couple who have been engaged for a year separated for a time, as Melissa traveled to the United States to give birth to her little girl. This action caused rumors of a separation to grow weeks later; Despite this, it was Barco who was in charge of denying all this. We tell you the details in this note.

What did Jesús Barco say about Melissa Klug?

Through his official Instagram account, the Sport Boys player He stated that, despite appearances, he and Klug are better than ever, enjoying their daughter. He also pointed out that, as of today, both are in Peru.

“It just seems (that we are separated), everything is fine, enjoying our princess,” wrote. Along with the text, she placed a photo of her family.

Melissa and Jesús celebrated the first month of life of Cayetana, their daughter. Photo: Instagram / Jesús Barco

Why did Melissa Klug give birth in the United States?

Melissa was open commenting that her five children were born by cesarean section. Since her sixth daughter would go through the same process to be born, the influencer decided to travel to North America so that they could have the necessary care that six cesarean sections entail.

“It was a health and safety decision due to so many cesarean sections (six) that I have had”commented Klug, in a question and answer dynamic on Instagram.