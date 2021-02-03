Melissa Klug celebrated her 37th birthday this Wednesday, February 3 and was surprised with a romantic message from Jesus Boat, your current partner.

Through his official Instagram account, the soccer player congratulated the businesswoman and sent her best wishes for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman. (I want) to wish you a lot of happiness, blessings and health in your day. May God continue to give you that happiness of being the woman you are and remain the same person. Enjoy with the family and may it be many more years. Millions of blessings, love, “he wrote.

Jesus Barco’s birthday message to Melissa Klug. Photo: Jesús Barco / Instagram

“Thank you my love. I love you, “replied the former television host to the tender words of her lover.

In just a few hours, the dedication of Jesus Boat to Melissa klug in Instagram exceeded 7,000 ‘likes’. In addition, he accumulated dozens of comments in which fans wished the couple success in their relationship.

Melissa Klug: her daughters greet her on her birthday

This Wednesday February 3, on his birthday, Melissa klug received the greetings of his daughters through Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the best nonita in the world. We love you very much, ”wrote Samahara Lobatón. “Happy birthday to the best mom in the world. I love you my queen. May all your wishes come true today and always. I love you ”, expressed Melissa Lobatón. “Happy birthday, my mother, and many more, thank you for everything you do for us day by day, for your unconditional love and for always protecting us, I love you with my being”, were the words of Gianella Marquina.

