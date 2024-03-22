The recent loss of grandmother Melissa Klug has shocked the Peruvian entertainment world. Among the numerous signs of support, the message of Jesus Boat, partner of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito', who expressed his solidarity and affection in these difficult times. The footballer did not hesitate to make a promise publicly, which demonstrates the strength of their relationship and the unconditional support he has for the mother of his daughter. It should be noted that Klug responded to Barco for his heartfelt words.

YOU CAN SEE: Jefferson Farfán had a gesture with Melissa Klug after the death of his grandmother: what did he do?

What message did Jesús Barco send to Melissa Klug?

The grandmother of Melissa Klug, a fundamental pillar in his life, died on March 21, which has left a deep void in the family. The departure of Angela Solari from Orbegozo, aged 97, has been a hard blow for the businesswoman, who has always expressed the great affection and respect she felt for her.

Given this, Jesus Boat He decided to send a heartfelt message to the mother of his daughter in light of the difficult moment she is facing. Through his Instagram account, the footballer expressed the following:

“To tell you that I simply admire you and love you more every day, for everything you do for your family and for everything you did for your mom Angela. How strong you are. Despite the bad time you've been through, you're still standing watching your family. I love you very much, my love, and I will always be by your side for whatever you need.”

Upon seeing this dedication, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' responded: “Thank you, my love, for being in my worst moments and being my support to keep me standing in these moments. I love you.”

Melissa Klug spoke in response to the words of her partner Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

This Friday, March 22, Jesús Barco was seen holding hands with Melissa Klug at the wake of the businesswoman's grandmother.

YOU CAN SEE: Raúl Marquina sends a heartfelt message to Melissa Klug's grandmother: “You wanted my daughter as yours”

What did Melissa Klug say about her grandmother's death?

The grandmother of Melissa Klug He died at 97 years of age. Before her death, the health situation of the matriarch of the Klug family had become complicated.

The 'Blanca de Chucuito', along with her partner, Jesus Barco, her daughters and close people, shared a pro-health raffle to support her. Melissa had expressed in an interview that her grandmother was one of the strongest pillars in her life.

Faced with this loss, Klug spoke out on his Instagram account with a moving message. “My Angelita. I will love you beyond life,” Melissa wrote alongside a photo in which her hand is seen intertwined with that of her grandmother.

It should be noted that Melissa has received numerous signs of support from friends, such as Evelyn Vela, Canchita Centeno, and even from the father of her first daughter,Raul Marquina.